Two police officers were shot in Texas on Thursday during a protest against police shootings in Minnesota and Louisiana, KDFW TV in Dallas reported.

The condition of the officers was not known, the station said.

Broadcaster KABC reported that shots were fired during demonstrations at Belo Garden Park in Dallas. Footage showed a heavy police presence with officers taking cover behind vehicles on the street.

Photos posted on Twitter by the Dallas Police Department showed what appeared to be several hundred people assembled on the steps of a downtown museum, many holding signs as they listened to speakers address the crowd.

In other photos and footage posted on Twitter, a crowd could be seen marching through downtown streets. Police said the crowd, at one point, chanted "Black Lives Matter."

The protests in Dallas came as demonstrations were being held in several U.S. cities over the most recent fatal police shootings of black men in Minnesota and Louisiana.

The police department did not respond to requests for comment and did not update their Twitter account since media reports of gunfire.

