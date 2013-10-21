Apple and SAP to release tool to build business apps
Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO Texas Instruments Inc forecast unexpectedly low fourth-quarter revenue, underscoring concerns about spotty demand for chips for cars, appliances, gadgets and industrial products.
TI said on Monday third-quarter revenue was $3.244 billion (2 billion pounds) compared to $3.390 billion in the same quarter last year. In the fourth quarter, revenue will range from $2.86 billion to $3.10 billion, the company estimated.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.226 billion for the third quarter and $3.116 billion for the current, fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company posted third-quarter net income of $629 million, or 56 cents a share, compared to $784 million, or 67 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
It said fourth-quarter earnings per share would range from 42 cents to 50 cents.
Shares of Texas Instruments fell 2.78 percent in extended trade after closing up 0.69 percent at $40.99 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Richard Chang)
Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
BARCELONA Softbank's semiconductor subsidiary ARM will deliver about a trillion chips designed for the so-called internet of things (IoT) over the next 20 years, the chairman and CEO of the Japanese company said on Monday.
LONDON Guided by cameras and radars, and negotiating traffic and roundabouts, a self-driving Nissan car took to the streets of London on Monday for the Japanese company's first European tests of an autonomous vehicle.