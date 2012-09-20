BANGKOK Thailand's top mobile operator, Advanced Info Service Pcl, said it will maintain its 3G investment budget of 50 billion Thai baht ($1.62 billion) over the next three years after it receives licences for third-generation mobile services.

AIS, partly owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, has already prepared money to join the 3G auction, Chief Executive Wichain Mektrakarn told Reuters on Thursday.

The telecoms regulator plans to hold the long-awaited 3G auction on Oct 16, a crucial step in reforming the nearly $7 billion sector and allowing operators to tap new revenue from fast-growing data services.

($1 = 30.7850 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ken Wills)