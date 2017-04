BANGKOK Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday that authorities were looking for a "suspect" seen on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage near the site of a bomb blast that killed 22 people, including eight foreigners.

"I have ordered the cameras be checked because there is one suspect, but it is not clear who he is," Prayuth told reporters at Bangkok's Government House.

(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Dean Yates)