BANGKOK Thai police probing a deadly bombing two weeks ago issued arrest warrants on Monday for two new suspects after a raid on a suburban apartment block uncovered possible bomb-making materials, a spokesman said.

Police were hunting for a 26-year-old Thai female and a foreign man after a weekend search on a property in the Min Buri district uncovered fertiliser, digital watches and an explosives detonator, police spokesman Prawut Thawornsiri said in a televised announcement.

Police arrested an unidentified foreign man in a high-profile raid on Saturday at a building in nearby Nong Chok, where they discovered explosives and piles of fake passports.

(Reporting Pairat Temphairojana and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Martin Petty)