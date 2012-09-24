Adirek Sripratak, president and CEO of Thailand's largest agribusiness company Charoen Pokphand Foods, talks during an interview in Bangkok September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

BANGKOK Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF.BK), Thailand's largest agribusiness company, aims to more than double spending on its overseas businesses to 75 billion baht (1.5 billion pounds) in the next five years, a senior executive said on Monday.

The company is also looking to buy cheap food-related assets and expects to conclude 1-2 acquisitions by the end of this year, President and CEO Adirek Sripratak told Reuters.

Thai companies are on a buying spree, with a total outbound deal value of over $17 billion so far this year, exceeding the last five years combined.

"The global economic slowdown in Europe and the United States have provided a lot of M&A opportunities. There are many companies approaching us and offering stake sales to us," Adirek said.

"We want to expand in foreign countries where we have operations. Those countries are in emerging markets, which have more room to grow at least 15 percent a year," he said.

The company, the flagship of unlisted Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), owned by Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont, is seen by analysts as a strong play on consumption patterns in emerging markets.

The company's revenue from outside Thailand rose 2.6 times to a record 101.85 billion baht in the first six months of this year, against a 6 percent increase in domestic revenue.

However CP Foods has struggled with the rising cost of feed inputs like soy and corn, knocking its shares down 1.5 percent this year against a 30 percent increase for the SET Food and Beverages index .SETFB.

Also hit by weak domestic meat prices as a result of oversupply, the company's 2012 operating profit is expected to be 10-15 percent lower than 2011's 15 billion baht, Adirek said.

The company's operations in China, Vietnam, India, the Philippines and Russia will show outstanding growth, Adirek said, while growth in Taiwan and Malaysia will be limited.

Its loss-making operation in Turkey is expected to break even at the end of this year, he added.

CP Foods, 49.93 percent owned by CP Group, has products ranging from animal feed to processed foods and ready-made meals under the CP brand.

(Additional reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy in BANGALORE; Editing by Michael Urquhart)