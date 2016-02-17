BANGKOK Some members of Thailand's monetary policy committee are concerned the stronger baht this year could impact the export-dependent economy, minutes of the body's Feb. 3 meeting showed on Wednesday.

On Feb. 3, the Bank of Thailand (BOT)'s policy committee voted 7-0 to keep the one-day repurchase rate at 1.50 percent for a sixth straight meeting.

According to the minutes, some policy members took the view that further easing could "only marginally improve" the economic and inflation outlook.

Last month, BOT Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told Reuters Thailand had no need to cut interest rates as fiscal policy was supporting growth.

The Feb. 3 meeting minutes said committee members expressed worry about a relatively stronger baht.

"The extent to which the baht appreciated outpaced most regional currencies, causing the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER) to appreciate, which according to some committee members might not be as conducive to Thailand's economic recovery as it had been in the past," the minutes said.

In 2015, the baht weakened 8.6 percent against the dollar. So far this year, it has risen by 1 percent adding to the problems of Thai exporters suffering from sluggish global demand.

In the first half of 2015, the committee surprised markets with two rate cuts while the central bank also relaxed curbs on capital movements, which eased the baht's strength then.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has yet to get back on a firm recovery track since the army seized power in May 2014 to end prolonged political unrest. Exports and domestic demand remain stubbornly weak.

Thai exports, worth about two-thirds of the economy, have contracted three straight years. In December, the central bank predicted no growth in 2016.

The economy grew 2.8 percent last year, up from 0.8 percent in 2014, but slower than the growth rate of neighbouring countries.

The committee agreed that "monetary policy should continue to remain sufficiently accommodative in order to facilitate economic recovery," the minutes said.

The committee next reviews policy on March 23.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)