BANGKOK The Bank of Thailand's GDP and export growth forecasts for this year are "on the high side" and it has room to support the economy with interest rates if need be, a deputy governor of the central bank said on Friday.

The export-driven economy may still grow by around 5.7 percent this year, helped by domestic demand, but the export growth projection of 7 percent may be out of reach, Bank of Thailand Deputy Governor Suchada Kirakul told Reuters in an interview.

She said the projections would be reviewed at a Monetary Policy Committee meeting next Wednesday. Most economists expect the benchmark interest rate to be left unchanged for a fifth meeting.

"We revised our GDP growth forecast to 5.7 percent just last month, so it will probably stay around that level. But what may come down is the export forecast. But positive factors may come from the domestic side and higher spending," she said.

Suchada is one of the seven members of the monetary policy committee.

"As problems in the external economy may be prolonged, we will probably have to keep our ammunition in reserve and use it if the need arises," she said, adding the situation in Europe remained uncertain.

The central bank has left its benchmark interest rate at 3 percent since making cuts in November and January to help firms recover from flooding in late 2011 that devastated industry.

Most economists expect no change for now, and possibly for the rest of the year, although some have started to think about the chances of a cut in coming months, given Europe's deepening crisis and the impact on world trade.

On August 20, the National Economic and Social Development Board, which compiles GDP data, trimmed its economic growth forecast to 5.5-6.0 percent from 5.5-6.5 percent for this year and slashed its export growth projection to just 7.3 percent from 15.1 percent.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)