BANGKOK, A motorcycle bomb attack in the heart of the Thai capital on Monday that killed 12 people and wounded 78 was aimed at destroying the economy and tourism, government officials said.

"The perpetrators intended to destroy the economy and tourism because the incident occurred in the heart of the tourism district," Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told Reuters.

