BANGKOK Thailand's cabinet will discuss raising the planned budget deficit for the fiscal year from October 1 to 400 billion baht (8 billion pound) on Tuesday from 350 billion because of severe flooding, a Finance Ministry official told reporters on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala said the government might need an additional budget for long-term investment and reconstruction after the flooding.

(Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)