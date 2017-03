Thai soldiers stand guard outside the Royal Thai Army Headquarters as members of the Radio and Satellite Broadcasters gather in Bangkok June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK Thailand's military government has approved stimulus measures worth more than 100 billion baht (1.85 billion pounds) to boost the country's stuttering economy, the prime minister said on Wednesday.

General Prayuth Chan-ocha, who led a coup in May to end months of unrest, told reporters that the measures were aimed at creating jobs and helping farmers.

