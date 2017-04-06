Portraits of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun and the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are displayed at a department store in central Bangkok, Thailand, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha speaks during an announcement on the junta's two year accomplishments at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

BANGKOK Thailand's king signed a new constitution in a ceremony on Thursday, an essential step towards holding an election that the military government has promised to restore democracy after a 2014 coup.

But there are still many steps before the general election can take place to end military rule.

Here are the steps and the maximum times prescribed for them in the constitution - although further delays for unforeseen reasons are not impossible.

** The Constitution Drafting Committee (CDC) has to finish drafting 10 laws, four of which will determine the mechanics of the election. (Up to 240 days allowed, potentially running until Dec. 2017)

** The National Legislative Assembly (NLA), the country's parliamentary body, considers the laws proposed by the Constitution Drafting Committee. (Up to 60 days, potentially to Feb. 2018)

** The National Legislative Assembly submits the laws, with any proposed changes, to the Constitution Drafting Committee and the Constitutional Court. If there is any disagreement, a joint committee will be formed to consider the laws. (Up to 30 days, potentially to March 2018)

** Prime Minister submits the laws to the king for his signature. (Up to 90 days, potentially to June 2018)

** The laws enter into force and competition for the election can begin. (Election must be held within 150 days, potentially as late as Nov 2018).

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Compiled by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Clarence Fernandez)