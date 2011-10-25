BANGKOK Airports of Thailand Pcl said on Tuesday Bangkok's main Suvarnabhumi airport was still operating as normal and unaffected by flooding.

"We have not been affected by floods because the airport is located at high levels. We can operate as normal," Chairman Sumet Photimanee told Reuters.

Earlier, the airport operator said Don Muang airport could continue to operate despite flooding in parts of the surrounding area, but budget carrier Nok Air, majority owned by Thai Airways International Pcl, said it had stopped domestic flights from Don Muang with immediate effect until November 1.

