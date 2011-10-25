BANGKOK Airports of Thailand Pcl said on Tuesday it was confident that Bangkok's Don Muang airport could continue to operate despite flooding in parts of the surrounding area.

"We think we can manage the situation. Some areas of the airport are flooded and we are trying to drain water from inner areas, which are still operating as normal," Chairman Sumet Photimanee told reporters.

Earlier, budget carrier Nok Air, majority owned by Thai Airways International Pcl, said it had stopped domestic flights from Don Muang with immediate effect until November 1.

