BANGKOK Thailand's cabinet has set out a 325 billion baht (6.6 billion pound) budget to help rebuild the country after devastating floods, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Of that, 65 billion baht will be for big operators, 170 billion baht for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the rest for small vendors and individuals affected by the flooding, Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala told reporters.

"We will focus on big companies and SMEs, which are key for production and jobs. If they get back to normal quickly, it will help push the economy forward," he said.

Most of the funds will come from loans from commercial banks and state-owned banks. The Japan Bank for International Cooperation will offer a 50 billion baht loan, Thirachai said.

Earlier on Tuesday Industry Minister Wannarat Channukul had said 225 billion baht had been approved for flood-affected industrial estates and factories.

Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said the central bank was in talks with authorities in the United States, Britain and Europe about facilitating baht funding for foreign firms affected by the floods.

"We are talking to three other countries, whose currencies are widely used as foreign reserves. They are the United States, England and Germany," Prasarn said, referring to the dollar, sterling and the euro.

Earlier the central bank had said it was collaborating with the Bank of Japan on the provision of liquidity. The BOT would lend baht funds using Japanese government bonds as collateral.

Japan said it would offer extra loans, insurance and a baht cash line to help Japanese firms hit by floods.

SPECIAL THAI HOLIDAY

The government has declared October 27-31 a holiday in 21 provinces, including Bangkok, to help it cope with the flooding.

Prasarn said the central bank would discuss with commercial banks later on Tuesday how this would affect them.

"We will have to consider this ... If the financial system is closed, it will affect both domestic and international trade," he said.

"What we have said to commercial banks is that we will try to keep the system functioning as much as possible," Prasarn said.

About 283 bank branches, including 21 in Bangkok, have been forced to close by the floods.

Prasarn said the central bank had no need for an urgent meeting to review interest rates at the moment and described the current benchmark rate of 3.50 percent as being close to normal levels.

"We want time to assess (the situation) so that we can implement policy that will not confuse markets," he said.

The central bank kept the rate at 3.50 percent at a meeting last week, pausing after a year of tightening because of the deteriorating international economy as well as the flooding at home. Its next scheduled meeting is on November 30.

Finance Minister Thirachai told Reuters last week the worst flooding in half a century could drag economic growth this year to just "a little bit higher than 2 percent."

Prasarn said the economy was likely to expand less than 3 percent this year but growth would probably be more than 4 percent next year. The central bank is due to release new economic forecasts on Friday.

(Addtional reporting Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)