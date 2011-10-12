Women carrying their children wade through a flooded street in Pathum Thani province on the outskirts of Bangkok October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK Thailand's prime minister warned businesses on Wednesday not to take advantage of flooding around the country to push up prices as residents of Bangkok cleared supermarket shelves, worried that the capital could be swamped in coming days.

Yingluck Shinawatra, a novice politician who became prime minister in August, said she had asked the Ministry of Commerce to keep a close watch on retail prices.

"I'd like to beg business operators: as people are suffering, I ask businesses to sell at cost price. Raising prices will lead to hoarding, which will not help solve the problems," she told reporters at a flood crisis centre set up in Bangkok's old Don Muang airport.

At least 281 people have been killed by heavy monsoon rain, floods and mudslides since late July and 26 of Thailand's 77 provinces are inundated, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

The north, northeast and central plains have been badly affected and Bangkok -- which is only two metres (6.5 ft) above sea level -- is in danger as water overflows from reservoirs in the north, swelling the Chao Phraya river.

"The situation in Bangkok is fifty-fifty. Me and my mom are trying to grab everything and stock food for at least two weeks," said Tassanapan Sirisuka, 32, shopping in a central Bangkok supermarket that had few bottles of water or instant noodles left.

High estuary tides due from October 13 could push up the river level, especially if rain continues heavy, as on Wednesday.

There may be repercussions further afield. Shipments of rice to Indonesia and Africa may be delayed and prices of the staple -- already going up due to a government intervention scheme -- could be pushed higher around Asia.

Thailand is the world's biggest rice exporter and farmers were supposed to be starting the main harvest early this month. The government has already cut its estimate of the crop to 21 million tonnes from 25 million because of the flooding.

Some 1.55 million hectares (3.82 million acres) of farmland has suffered from flooding, the disaster department said.

Yingluck said the construction of flood barriers in three outer areas of Bangkok should be completed on Wednesday.

Bangkok city officials say embankments and the use of canals to channel water away should prevent serious flooding but Governor Sukhumbhand Paribatra has ordered all 50 districts to prepare evacuation plans, just in case, with rainstorms forecast for October 16-18.

ARMY TO THE RESCUE

The province of Pathum Thani touching the outskirts of Bangkok has seen severe flooding this week. Strong currents burst a river bank on Tuesday, submerging homes below two metres (six feet) of water.

Provincial Governor Pirasak Hinmuangkaow said the army had been asked to help.

"The province has now given full authority to the army to help control the flooding," he said, as workers moved to shore up defences at the Navanakorn industrial zone.

Yingluck said the government was not declaring a state of emergency at this point.

"There's no need to invoke the Emergency Act because everybody is now helping. Soldiers are in the field. If we enforced the Emergency Act, it might scare away investors and tourists," she said.

Ayutthaya, a province neighbouring Pathum Thani, is among the worst-hit areas and a huge industrial estate run by Rojana Industrial Park Pcl has closed after being flooded.

Among its 198 factories are a Nikon Corp digital SLR production site and an assembly plant of Honda Motor Co Ltd. Honda said on Wednesday its factory, shuttered since October 4, would remain closed until October 14 at the earliest.

Industry Minister Wannarat Channukul said Hi-Tech Industrial Estate and Bang Pa-In Industrial Estate in the same province were being closed from Wednesday as a precautionary measure although neither was under water yet.

KCE Electronics Pcl said it had halted operations at Hi-Tech because power had been lost. Its shares fell nearly 10 percent.

Because of the damage to farming and the disruption to industry, the Finance Ministry has cut its economic growth forecast for this year to 3.7 percent from 4.0 percent.

Because of the damage to farming and the disruption to industry, the Finance Ministry has cut its economic growth forecast for this year to 3.7 percent from 4.0 percent.