BANGKOK Thailand's central bank left its policy rate unchanged at 3.50 percent on Wednesday, taking a pause from more than a year of tightening because of mounting economic losses from the country's worst floods in half a century.

As troops raced to divert water from the path of industrial estates on the outskirts of the capital, the Bank of Thailand said it would monitor inflationary pressures as goods become scarce in areas where submerged roads have cut distribution lines.

Inflationary pressure might also come from aggressive government spending on a flood-recovery effort plus a new water-management system in its hardest-hit provinces.

"The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) noted the severity of the floods, which had already brought about a partial halt in some production sectors, and would substantially curtail economic growth in the remaining part of the year from that previously projected," the committee said in a statement.

Floods in the north, northeast and centre of the country have killed at least 317 people since July, swamping industrial estates and farmland in the world's top rice exporter.

Bangkok has seen only minor flooding on its outskirts but other parts of the city remain in danger, with residents of seven districts told to move valuables to higher ground and to be ready to evacuate.

The biggest highway into the city's north was closed because of knee-deep water that poured in when canal gates were opened to relieve pressure on dikes in critical areas.

Plans were being carried out to divert water as deep as 3.8 metres away from industrial centres in Ayutthaya and Pathum Thani as taxi boats weighed down with sacks of food and clothes ferried residents to higher ground.

Finance Minister Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala told Reuters late on Tuesday the economy would probably grow by little more than 2 percent this year because of the floods, which have forced a series of industrial estates to close this month.

Even in late September his ministry was still forecasting growth of 4.0 percent this year. It cut that on October 10, but only to 3.7 percent.

The economy, Southeast Asia's second-largest, will probably shrink 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, Thirachai said, the clearest indication yet of the disaster's economic toll.

The central bank opted not to tighten interest rates beyond 3.50 percent, having raised the policy rate from a record low of 1.25 percent in stages since July 2010 to cool inflation. Core inflation, which it aims to keep below 3.0 percent, was at 2.92 percent in September.

MUCH DAMAGE TO FARMLAND

The government is certain to step up spending to deal with the flood damage. The cabinet has approved an increase in the budget deficit to 400 billion baht (8 billion pound) for the fiscal year from October 1 from 350 billion.

Deputy Prime Minister Kittirat Na Ranong said the government would look at ways to borrow "several hundreds of billions of baht" to fund the rebuilding and Finance Minister Thirachai said it could turn to a multilateral institution to tap into its technical expertise as well as its funding.

Singapore has advised its citizens to defer travel to Bangkok unless absolutely necessary. The United States has sent in a small team to help and advise on relief, while China has offered aid in the form of clothes, tents and generators, the Thai authorities said.

The cost to the economy could go far higher if Bangkok, which accounts for 41 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), is significantly hit by floods.

Monsoon rain, high tides and water flowing from reservoirs in northern Thailand had threatened the capital at the weekend but its defensive system of dikes and canals held.

BANGKOK STILL AT RISK

However, even though Bangkok is likely to escape the sort of flooding that has overwhelmed other areas, including the ancient capital of Ayutthaya and its centuries-old temples, officials warned on Wednesday that the danger was still there.

"Please don't panic. You don't need to evacuate right away, but please prepare yourself," Bangkok Governor Sukhumbhand Paribatra said in a televised statement.

He said "massive" water was flooding into seven northern districts as canal gates had been opened to channel water through eastern provinces into the Gulf of Thailand.

One big concern for the authorities is another period of high tides and heavy rainfall forecast for the end of October.

At least six big industrial estates have now been halted by the floods, mostly in Ayutthaya, where residents forced to leave their homes had pitched tents close to roads and parked their cars on higher ground.

Taxi boats had replaced vans and buses as long queues formed for medical and food assistance.

The Nava Nakorn estate north of Bangkok, Thailand's oldest with 270 plants and about 270,000 workers, was now completely flooded, according to the government's Flood Relief Operations Centre, while the smaller Bang Kadi estate to its south was reported to be in danger, with the operator telling firms to move machinery.

(Additional reporting by Sinthana Kosolpradit in Pathum Thani, Panarat Thepgumpanat, Orathai Sriring, Pracha Hariraksapitak and Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat in Bangkok; Editing by Alan Raybould)