BANGKOK Car and electronics manufacturers across Southeast Asia and India will be affected by floods that have covered a third of Thailand and have forced the closure of scores of factories in the country that supply crucial parts to the region.

Honda Motor Co and Canon Inc have had to halt operations at factories in Thailand while others with production hubs in the country, including Nikon Corp, Toyota Motor Corp, Pioneer Corp and Sony Corp, have reported damage to plants or supply snags affecting production.

Somboon Hortrakul, president of the Electrical and Electronics Institute of Thailand, said it was too early to get a proper estimate of the damage, especially with the flooded area still expanding and the capital, Bangkok, now under threat.

"It's really difficult to get in touch with each operator under these circumstances. Many plants and machinery are pretty much under water," he said.

The north, northeast and central plains have been badly affected.

Honda Motor had to shut its plant in the central province of Ayutthaya, closing down 4.7 percent of its global output, in a natural disaster that has echoes of the supply chain disruption caused by Japan's earthquake and tsunami.

"We were the first to shut our plant in the area because our trading partners who were producing parts in Saharat Nakorn Estate were hit by the flood," a spokewoman for Honda's Thai unit said, adding that it was still trying to estimate the costs.

Ammar Master, a senior market analyst at the Asian unit of J.D. Power and Associates, a California-based industry research firm, said there would be an immediate impact across Asia, not only in Thailand, both in terms of sales and production.

"In terms of the region, the impact is not just going to be only in Thailand but there will be repercussion to operations in other markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, even as far as India, where Honda is supplying components out of Thailand," Master said.

"The severity of the impact is too early to assess because it depends on what kind of inventory the other operations have. Some companies have very short inventories," Master said.

CAR OUTPUT TO PLUNGE IN OCT

Hajime Yamamoto, Thailand director for Colorado-based research company IHS Automotive, said the total loss of sales for auto parts suppliers was at least 3 billion baht (61.9 million pound) for this week alone, and there was damage to factories and assets on top of that.

"The total damage can reach up to few billion baht due to this flood," Yamamoto said.

Estimating the fall in vehicle output, usually about 170,000 units per month, he said: "By the end of October, the cumulative level will be more than 50,000 units and may go up to 80,000."

Like Toyota, Isuzu and Mitsubishi have stopped production until Oct 14, Yamamoto said.

AutoAlliance Thailand, which makes both Mazda and Ford cars and pickups, is on half shifts. Honda would take "a few months" to return to normal production after the flooding has receded, he said.

Many parts suppliers are located in the Rojana Industrial Park, some 70 km (45 miles) from downtown Bangkok. The industrial park and other nearby facilities were swamped by floodwater when an embankment collapsed last weekend.

Nikon Corp said it halted a camera production site due to flooding on Oct 6 and it does not know when production will resume.

On Thursday, floodwater breached the barriers at Hi-Tech Industrial Estate, one of two industrial estates in the central province of Ayutthaya shut a day earlier for safety reasons to cut the risks from flooding.

"The defences have come down this morning. The water now is at about knee level," Industry Minister Wannarat Channukul told reporters.

In nearby Pathum Thani province, also badly affected by flooding, more than 270 plants at the Nava Nakorn Industrial Zone are still operating normally. About 50-60 percent are electronics makers.

"The flood still hasn't hit our customers in the area," said Managing Director Nipit Arunvongse na Ayudhya.

"That being said, we've started to see a problem with the supply chain as many of customers who are suppliers can't send their products out to their customers. It's a chain reaction."

California-based Western Digital Corp said on Tuesday that it suspended production of its hard drives in Thailand to focus on protecting its facilities and assessing the impact on local suppliers.

U.S. chipmaker ON Semiconductor Corp and Microsemi Corp, both in Rojana, said they had been affected by the floods in what is usually a busy quarter.

Japan's Enplas, a maker of precision plastic parts used in optical devices and other equipment, closed its plant in Ayutthaya because of flooding, with no estimate yet of when output will resume.

Mitsuboshi, a maker of belted tyres and cables used in construction and industrial machinery, closed its plant and is unsure of its current condition as the industrial estate it is on has been evacuated.

(Additional reporting by Pisit Changplayngam and Kochakorn Boonlai in Bangkok and Tim Kelly and Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo; Editing by Alan Raybould)