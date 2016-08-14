U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets - Al-Arabiya TV
RIYADH Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.
BANGKOK The Thai army said it was searching for a military helicopter that went missing on Sunday in northern Thailand with five people on board, including a major general.
The UH-72 light helicopter disappeared from radar at around 10.30 a.m. (0330 GMT) around 30 minutes into its flight, said Lieutenant General Somsak Ninbanjerdkun, Third Area Army commander overseeing Thailand's north.
Among those on board was Major General Nopporn Ruanchan, commander of the army's 4th Infantry Division, he said.
"The helicopter is still missing," junta spokesman Winthai Suvaree said on Sunday.
The helicopter was returning to its base in Phitsanuloke from a flood relief mission in the Pai district near the border with Myanmar, Somsak said.
(Reporting by Panarat Thegumpanat and Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
ZAGAN, Poland The United States deployed thousands of soldiers and heavy weaponry to Poland, the Baltic states and southeastern Europe on Monday in its biggest buildup since the Cold War, condemned by Russia as part of an aggressive strategy on its frontiers.
MEXICO CITY Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday dialogue with officials from the Trump administration is continuing and further bilateral meetings could take place in the coming days.