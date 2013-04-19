BANGKOK/HONG KONG BTS Group Holdings PCL's (BTS.BK) infrastructure fund rose as much as 22 percent in its trading debut on Friday as Thailand's biggest initial public offering underscored demand from yield-hungry investors amid a flurry of listings in Southeast Asia.

The BTS Rail Mass Transit Growth Infrastructure Fund (BTSGIFu.BK) climbed to 12.20 baht in late morning trade and rose as high as 13.20 baht from the 10.8 baht per unit IPO price. Shares of BTS Group, the operator of Bangkok's traffic-busting elevated Skytrain, rose 1.6 percent, while the benchmark SET index .SETI was up 0.3 percent.

The $2.13 billion (1.39 billion pounds) float, the biggest IPO in Asia ex-Japan so far this year, is further evidence of the importance of Southeast Asia's fast-growing economies to global investment banks. It follows a string of successful listings in countries like Indonesia and the Philippines.

LT Group Inc (LTG.PS), controlled by tycoon Lucio Tan, raised $912 million in a record stock offer for the Philippines on Wednesday. Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and a company backed by an Indonesian tycoon raised $1.3 billion in March by selling shares in Matahari Department Store Tbk PT, (LPPF.JK) and Singapore's Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust (MAPE.SI) pocketed $1.3 billion from an IPO in February.

The BTS fund priced the IPO at the top of its marketing range for a yield of 5.8 percent. The returns compare with an average 3.7 percent yield on real estate investment trusts (REITs) traded in Japan, 5.3 percent average for REITs in Singapore and 4.4 percent in Hong Kong, according to Asia Pacific Real Estate Association (APREA) data.

As sponsor of the fund, BTS will remain its largest shareholder after the IPO, following its purchase of a third of the units on offer.

The SkyTrain began operating in 1999 and covers about 23.5 kilometres (14.5 miles) of greater Bangkok, carrying more than 600,000 passengers each week day above the Thai capital's traffic-snarled streets.

The infrastructure fund will own the net farebox revenue generated from the SkyTrain network through December 2029, when the concession for the lines expire. Revenues from the SkyTrain core network jumped 21.2 percent in the fiscal year ended March 2012 compared to the previous year, to about 4.3 billion baht.

Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Phatra Securities and UBS UBSN.VX acted as joint bookrunners for the IPO. The banks stand to earn about $30 million in fees from the deal, equivalent to 2.15 percent of the total raised excluding the sponsor tranche.

(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates and Denny Thomas)