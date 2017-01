BANGKOK Thailand's National Assembly ended an extraordinary meeting on Thursday without inviting a successor to late King Bhumibol Adulyadej to ascend the throne.

Members of the assembly met late on Thursday and stood in silence for nine minutes. Earlier, the assembly had called a special session following news of the king's death.

"Today there is nothing. We are preparing for the next steps," Peerasak Porjit, vice president of the National Legislative Assembly, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Hugh Lawson)