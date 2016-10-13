REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo THAILAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN THAILAND TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej is accompanied by Queen Sirikit (3rd R), Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn (2nd R), Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (2nd L), Princess Chulabhorn (L) and other members of the royal family as he delivers his birthday speech from the balcony of the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo THAILAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN THAILAND TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn arrives at Siriraj Hospital to accompany King Bhumibol Adulyadej to the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo

Thailand's Queen Sikirit (C), Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn (2nd L), Princess Chulabhorn (2nd R) and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (L) follow King Bhumibol Adulyadej (not pictured) as he returns to the Siriraj Hospital after a ceremony at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/File Photo

Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn waves to well-wishers who had gathered to see King Bhumibol Adulyadej before he departed to the Grand Palace from Siriraj Hospital to take part in his coronation anniversary ceremonies in Bangkok, Thailand May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

BANGKOK Thailand's prime minister said on Thursday Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn had confirmed he will perform his duty as heir to the throne following the death of his father, signalling the prince's widely expected ascension.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej died earlier on Thursday, the palace said. No successor has been officially announced and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters the formal succession process could wait and the crown prince had asked time to mourn with the Thai people.

"When the right time comes, the crown prince confirmed that he has realised his duty and will continue to perform his duty as the heir to the throne," Prayuth said.

(Writing by Robert Birsel)