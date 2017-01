Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej takes a photo of thousands of well-wishers who waited and prayed for his recovery before leaving Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok November 7, 2007. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

WASHINGTON U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon said he hoped Thailand will honour King Bhumibol Adulyadej's legacy of commitment to universal values and respect for human rights, his spokesman said in a statement following the king's death on Thursday.

King Bhumibol, who reigned for seven decades, died in hospital at age 88. In 2006, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the United Nations Development Programme, according to Ban's statement.

