WASHINGTON The United States said on Wednesday it was "deeply concerned" by long prison terms handed down by military courts in Thailand for two people convicted of insulting the monarchy.

A 48-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were sentenced last Friday to 30 years and 28 years in jail, respectively, under Thailand's lèse-majesté law prohibiting insults or threats against the monarchy. The sentences over posts on Facebook were the heaviest sentences for the crime in the country's history, lawyers and a legal monitoring group said.

U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said that while the United States had "utmost respect for the Thai monarchy," it was "deeply concerned" by the sentences. "No one should be jailed for peacefully expressing their views," he said in a statement.

"We regularly urge Thai authorities, both privately and publicly, to ensure that freedom of expression is not criminalised and is protected in accordance with Thailand's international obligations and commitments."

On Tuesday, the United Nations denounced the "shockingly" long prison terms and urged authorities to amend the law and release those convicted. Pongsak Sriboonpeng was initially given a sentence of 60 years for six Facebook posts between 2013 and 2014 but this was reduced due to his guilty plea. Sasivimol Patomwongfa-ngarm saw her 56-year term halved for pleading guilty to seven Facebook posts insulting the royals, the U.N. said.

The punishments come at a time of heightened anxiety over the health of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, 87.

The world's longest-reigning monarch has been in hospital since being admitted for a check up on May 31 and on Monday the royal palace said he had been treated for 'water on the brain' and also had a chest infection.

Nervousness over the succession has formed the backdrop to a decade of political crisis in Thailand as former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his allies have vied for political power with the establishment, dominated by the royalist military.

The United States is a long-time ally of Thailand but relations have deteriorated since a military coup in May last year, with Washington freezing aid and cancelling some security cooperation in response.

