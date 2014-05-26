BANGKOK Shares in Thai construction contractors jumped more than 3 percent on Monday on expectations that a new military government would speed up disbursements for infrastructure projects that have been put on hold during months of political unrest.

At 0304 GMT, third-largest contractor Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Pcl (STEC.BK) was up 3 percent and second-ranked Ch Karnchang Pcl (CK.BK) nearly 4 percent.

The overall market .SETI was down 0.5 percent.

Shares in Italian-Thai Development Pcl (ITD.BK), the country's largest constuction firm, rose 0.5 percent, even though the army has summoned its president, Premchai Karnasuta, to appear before it on Monday. [ID:nL3N0OB0EJ]

