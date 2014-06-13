Dancers perform during a celebration to boost tourism, along the Khaosan tourist street in Bangkok June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Workers hold placards during a celebration to boost tourism, along the Khaosan tourist street in Bangkok June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK Thailand's military government lifted a curfew nationwide on Friday, citing the absence of any violence and the need to support the country's tourism sector.

"As the situation has improved and there have been no incidents that can lead to violence ... and in order to improve tourism, the curfew will be lifted in all remaining provinces," the ruling military council said in a televised announcement.

The curfew had been in place from midnight to 4 a.m. in 47 provinces including the capital Bangkok. It had lifted the curfew in 30 provinces, which include the country's main tourist hotspots, over the past week.

(Reporting by Amty Sawitta Lefevre; Writing by Maertin Petty; Editing by Ron Popeski)