Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha speaks during a meeting with Thai ambassadors at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters in Bangkok June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chanat Katanyu/Pool

BANGKOK Thailand's junta leader, General Prayuth Chan-ocha, said on Friday that an interim government would be set up by August.

"A government will be set up by August, or at the very latest September," Prayuth told senior military officials at a meeting devoted to the 2015 national budget.

Thailand's army took power on May 22 in a bloodless coup after six months of sometimes violent street protests. Prayuth repeated in his address that it would take at least a year until a new general election can take place.

(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Ron Popeski)