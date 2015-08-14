BANGKOK Thailand's army-appointed parliament voted on Friday not to ban 248 former lawmakers from political office, a decision that should avert any immediate unrest.

The legislators, many of them allies of ousted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, were accused of supporting an amendment to the constitution in 2013 aimed at making the upper house Senate fully elected.

The national anti-corruption commission had said the attempt to change the constitution was tantamount to abuse of power.

Following two hours of vote-counting, the military-stacked parliament, known as the National Legislative Assembly (NLA), voted to spare the former members of parliament.

"The NLA has resolved not to remove 248 lawmakers from their function," said Peerasak Porchit, vice president of the NLA.

A decision to ban the lawmakers would have been a blow for Thaksin's political machine following a ruling in January to ban ousted former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin's younger sister, from politics over her role in a flawed rice-subsidy programme.

Thailand has been divided for a decade between Thaksin, a populist former telecommunications tycoon ousted in a 2006 coup, and the military-dominated establishment, which sees him as a threat.

Pro-Thaksin parties have won every since 2001 and their governments have been twice overthrown by the military.

Some groups opposed to the military government had warned of a backlash, in particular from Thaksin's supporters in the rural north and northeast, if parliament had banned the 248 from politics.

The government, which took power following a May 2014 coup, is intent on ending the influence of the Shinawatras and their allies, say political watchers.

The government has promised a general election in 2016 but warned that it could be delayed until 2017 if a newly drafted constitution is rejected by a reform assembly due to convene next month.

Members of the old parliament tried to change parts of the constitution in 2013 to establish a fully elected Senate and make it harder for courts to disband political parties.

The attempt was opposed by middle-class supporters of the establishment in Bangkok who took to the streets for six-months in protests aimed at bringing down Yingluck's government.

More than thirty people were killed and hundreds injured in sporadic violence. The demonstrations eventually led to Yingluck's ouster and the May military takeover.

Wirot Pao-in, acting leader of the pro-Thaksin Puea Thai Party, welcomed the decision to spare the 248.

"The former members of Puea Thai Party would like to thank parliament for giving justice to the former lawmakers," said Wirot. "Every side wants to see reconciliation."

(Additional reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Robert Birsel)