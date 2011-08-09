Thailand's new Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra of the Puea Thai Party gestures with members of parliament moments after being elected as the country's 28th prime minister in parliament in Bangkok August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Tuesday unveiled a new 35-member cabinet dominated by her Puea Thai Party, which swept to power in a July 3 election landslide.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej approved the cabinet line-up late in the evening, paving the way for a party allied with self-exiled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Yingluck's fugitive brother, to lead a government for the fourth time in a decade.

The cabinet list, which was kept a tightly guarded secret until after the king's approval, included four outsiders in charge of transport, commerce and finance portfolios and one deputy prime minister post.

Former stock market president Kittirat Na Ranong became commerce minister and a deputy prime minister, while former central bank deputy governor Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala, who resigned last week as head of Thailand's financial markets watchdog, was appointed finance minister.

The finance portfolio is seen as hugely important for Yingluck, who will be under pressure to deliver numerous big-spending populist policies without hurting the economy and pushing up debt and inflation.

Puea Thai's policies include sharp increases in rice prices for farmers, tablet PCs for about 800,000 school children, minimum wage increases of up to 90 percent and 15,000 baht (400 pounds) monthly starting salaries for graduates.

Three parties from the six-member coalition were awarded four ministerial positions in agriculture, tourism and sports, industry and culture. Puea Thai members controlled key ministries including defence, energy, interior and justice.

Yingluck was elected Thailand's first female prime minister on Friday in a parliamentary vote just 11 weeks into her political career.

The former businesswoman has struggled to shake off claims she is a proxy for Thaksin, who lives in Dubai and faces prison time for corruption if he returns to Thailand.

Puea Thai's election win -- giving it 265 of the 500 parliamentary seats -- showed Thaksin's popularity among Thailand's working classes, despite his overthrow in a 2006 military coup. The tycoon is regarded as Puea Thai's de facto leader and main financier.

However, Thaksin is despised by royalists and many in the country's urban middle classes and wealthy establishment. Some commentators believe his opponents may try to topple Yingluck's government if he tries to run the country from exile.

Since the election, Yingluck has promised to reduce economic hardship and reconcile Thailand's deep political divisions. It is likely the cabinet ministers were carefully selected to make it appear more open and inclusive.

Notable was the defence portfolio, which went to Yutthasak Sasiprapha, a retired general on good terms with anti-Thaksin military figures.

Former police chief Kowit Wattana, a staunch royalist and member of the coup council which overthrew Thaksin, became deputy prime minister in charge of security.

Also notable was the exclusion of leaders of the "red shirts" movement, despite instrumental role the group played in Puea Thai's win.

Some of its leaders won seats in the election, but have been charged with terrorism over their roles in nine weeks of bloody protests and rioting last year.

(Additional reporting by Jutarat Skulpichetrat; Editing by Andrew Heavens)