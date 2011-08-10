Thailand's first female Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra speaks to the media after she received the royal command appointed her as the country's new premier at the Puea Thai party headquarters in Bangkok August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rungroj Yongrit/Pool

BANGKOK Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala, head of Thailand's financial market watchdog for eight years until he stepped down last week, will be the country's finance minister in a new government to be sworn in by the king on Wednesday.

He is among a handful of outsiders in the cabinet of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, unveiled late on Tuesday and otherwise dominated by members of her Puea Thai Party, which won a landslide election victory on July 3.

Thirachai, who was also said to be in the running for the central bank governor's job last year, would be welcomed by financial markets, analysts said.

The stock market rose after the election, which passed off surprisingly smoothly after years of turbulence. It has been hit in recent days by the slump in world markets, but analysts expect an attempt to rally on Wednesday.

"Thai stocks should rebound in line with the Dow Jones and other Asian bourses, and I think the announcement of acceptable economic ministers, including the finance minister, should be another positive factor," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at broker Far East Securities.

Roberto Herrara-Lim, an analyst with Eurasia Group in New York, agreed.

"The economic ministers are acceptable to foreign investors, so worries about runaway deficits and inflation are likely to decline," he said.

Yingluck promised a big increase in the minimum wage and other populist policies that have brought forecasts of a wage and price spiral from economists, and a warning from the central bank that interest rates might have to be raised even higher than anticipated to combat inflation.

UNLIKELY FOREIGN MINISTER

One nomination to raise eyebrows was that of Foreign Minister Surapong Towijakchaiku, a politician with no notable diplomatic or foreign policy credentials, but a close ally of Thaksin Shinawatra, the brother of Yingluck and a former prime minister who was ousted by the military in a coup in 2006.

Two ex-diplomats also with links to Thaksin were said to have been in the running.

Thaksin, the de facto leader of Puea Thai, lives in exile in Dubai to escape a two-year prison term for abuse of power.

Yingluck has fended off questions about whether she will facilitate his return, knowing any such move would antagonise Thaksin's opponents in the military and royalist establishment.

She was elected Thailand's first female prime minister on Friday in a parliamentary vote just 11 weeks into her political career.

Among other notable appointments to her cabinet, former stock market president Kittirat Na Ranong becomes commerce minister, which puts him in charge of policy on rice, of which Thailand is the world's biggest exporter.

One of Yingluck's main election promises was to effectively double the guaranteed farmgate price for rice as a way of helping the millions of Thais that depend on it for a living.

The defence portfolio went to Yutthasak Sasiprapha, a retired general on good terms with anti-Thaksin military figures.

Former police chief Kowit Wattana, a staunch royalist and member of the coup council that overthrew Thaksin, becomes deputy prime minister in charge of security.

There was no place in cabinet for any of the leaders of the "red shirt" movement, whose bloody protests against the previous government were put down by the military in May last year.

It played a big part in mobilising supporters to get Puea Thai elected, and some of its leaders won seats in parliament but several have been charged with terrorism offences in relation to the 2010 protests.

"The new government is trying to avoid an early confrontation with the anti-Thaksin forces," said Eurasia's Herrara-Lim.

"This is a way for Puea Thai to keep things quiet while it works to consolidate its political position, especially in relation to the opposition, and implement its economic programme."

