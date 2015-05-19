Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (C) gestures the traditional greeting as he arrives to deliver the speech to mark six months since a military-appointed legislature chose him as prime minister, at the Government house in Bangkok April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BANGKOK The Thai cabinet agreed on Tuesday that a referendum should be held on the new constitution and the military's blueprint for restoring democracy, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said, a move likely to delay any return to democratic rule.

"The cabinet agrees that there should be changes to the current constitution in order to hold a public referendum," said Prayuth.

The military government, which came to power in a coup last May, had said that a general election will take place in early 2016. Prayuth said that if a referendum is held, elections would likely be pushed back.

"It will take three months to hold a referendum ... it could impact the roadmap if we have a referendum."

(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Nick Macfie)