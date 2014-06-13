BANGKOK Thailand's military leader General Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Friday that the ruling military council had no immediate plans to maintain a costly state rice subsidy scheme initiated by the country's ousted government.

"Today, if you ask me, there will definitely be no rice pledging scheme, but whether we have one in the future or not is a different matter," Prayuth told senior military officials at a meeting devoted to the 2015 national budget.

A state rice-buying scheme was one of the key policies that brought ousted premier Yingluck Shinawatra to power in 2011. Yingluck's rice-buying scheme paid farmers way above the market price for their grain.

Opponents said the scheme ran up huge losses, with farmers owed more than $2.5 billion under the scheme.

The programme was a key element in a court ruling that ordered Yingluck to step down last month for abuse of power.

The army took power on May 22 in a bloodless coup after six months of street protests pitting her supporters against her adversaries.

