BANGKOK Thai police are using rubber bullets against protesters who are trying to get into the compound housing the prime minister's office and other government facilities in an area of Bangkok, the national security chief said on Monday.

"We are alternating between the use of water cannons, teargas and rubber bullets. Rubber bullets are being used in one area only and that is the bridge near Government House," Paradorn Pattanathabutr told Reuters.

(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Miral Fahmy)