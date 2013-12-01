BANGKOK Thai anti-government protesters have not seized any state-owned buildings despite a series of attacks on Sunday as part of an attempt to topple the government, Paradorn Pattanathabutr, the country's national security chief, told Reuters.

Earlier, anti-government protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban said in a televised address that protesters had occupied 12 government buildings "peacefully and without weapons".

A total of around 30,000 protesters massed on Sunday at a number of government buildings and tried to storm some. Police fired teargas to repel them. Four people have been killed and at least 57 wounded in the weekend violence.

