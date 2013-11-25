WASHINGTON The United States expressed concern on Monday over rising political tensions in Thailand, and urged the government and protesters to resolve differences through peaceful dialogue.

Thousands of protesters have occupied government buildings and called for the overthrow of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

"We urge all sides to refrain from violence, exercise restraint, and respect the rule of law," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement. "Violence and the seizure of public or private property are not acceptable means of resolving political differences," she added.

