Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Monday urged Thailand to allow the resumption of civil liberties, after the country endorsed a military-backed constitution paving the way for a general election.
State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau also told a news briefing that the United States had raised concerns about the draft resolution with the Thai government.
(Reporting by Ruthy Munoz; Editing by Alan Crosby)
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."