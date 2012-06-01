BANGKOK Thailand's prime minister on Friday stood by a policy of sharp wage increases that have forced some firms to consider moving to other countries and said a fall in the baht would help exporters hurt by severe floods last year.

Yingluck Shinawatra, who won an election landslide last year on the back of a raft of populist promises, said neither the wage rises nor a much-criticised price guarantee scheme for rice farmers would be changed, despite an outcry from businesses and exporters.

"We understand the concerns of investors about the rise in the minimum wage but for people with low incomes, they haven't been raised for several years, as inflation has increased," Yingluck told Reuters in an interview.

"In the long term we need to help people improve their skills, boost their efficiency and work closely with the private sector. I don't think the rate of the minimum wage is high compared to other countries."

The central bank has sounded the alarm about the risk to inflation from a minimum wage rise of 40 percent, which was implemented on April 1.

Businesses have complained it has ramped up costs, while rice exporters say the price guarantee of 15,000 baht (307.45 pounds) per tonne of paddy has made Thai rice uncompetitive.

The current export price of $610 per tonne for Thailand's benchmark white rice was about $200 more than Vietnam's main grade, but Yingluck said that was fair because of the high quality of the Thai grain.

She was also not concerned by a fall in the baht, which she said would support exports, equivalent each year to about 60 percent of Thailand's $348 billion economy, Southeast Asia's second largest.

The baht has fallen nearly 1 percent against the dollar this year after a drop of 5 percent in 2011. It stood at 31.90 per dollar late on Friday.

"Exporters are now back to full production so this will be a benefit for them and very important for increasing GDP," she said. "The baht is in line with others in the region."

CALL FOR CALM

She called for calm as tension continued to mount over a controversial national reconciliation plan her political opponents say is crafted to aid the return of her self-exiled brother and former premier, Thaksin Shinawatra.

The unity bill has prompted heated discussion and even brawls in parliament, and about 2,500 anti-government "yellow shirt" protesters blockaded the chamber on Friday.

Yingluck said the process, which could result in an amnesty for people convicted or charged with offences related to the country's political crisis, was a long way from completion and all sides should avoid confrontation.

She dismissed suggestions that protests by the group that contributed to the downfall of two governments led or backed by Thaksin - and was now threatening her own administration - would escalate.

Thais, she said, had grown tired of conflict.

"I am concerned, but we need to be calm," she said. "This situation I think is different from situations in the past because people have learned that all the fighting and the coup are not good and they have suffered for six years, so they won't do this again."

The 44-year-old political neophyte is still considered by many Thais as a proxy for Thaksin who remains a populist hero among working classes, even from exile in Dubai, where he lives to avoid a two-year prison sentence for abuse of power.

Yingluck said the reconciliation bill's passage through parliament had been expedited because peace was a priority, and the aim was not to enable Thaksin to have $1.5 billion of his seized assets returned and his criminal record expunged.

"From a legal perspective, we can't make a law especially for one person. The government must treat everyone equally and follow due process," she said.

"Sometimes people will jump to a final conclusion on what this reconciliation bill is about ... It doesn't mean that reconciliation will finish in one day, it still has many processes."

Yingluck suggested it was unlikely Thaksin, who was toppled in a 2006 coup after months of "yellow shirt" street protests, would become a member of her ruling Puea Thai Party following Wednesday's expiry of a five-year political ban.

Even though Thaksin and his closest allies are now free to resume their political careers, Yingluck said she had no plans to vacate her position.

"From the vote, people gave a clear mandate to me," she said of last year's election. "The Thai people will be the ones to judge me."

(Editing by Alan Raybould and Jeremy Laurence)