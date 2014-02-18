A farmer gestures in front of soldiers guarding the temporary office of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra during a protest in Bangkok February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK Thailand's anti-corruption body said on Tuesday it had filed charges against Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra relating to irregularities in the government's rice-buying scheme, and it summoned her to appear to face the charges on February 27.

"Although she knew that many people had warned about corruption in the scheme, she still continued with it. That shows her intention to cause losses to the government so we have unanimously agreed to charge her," Vicha Mahakhun, a member of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, said in a statement.

Yingluck is head of the National Rice Committee. Her government introduced the present scheme in 2011, paying farmers way above the market price for their grain.

