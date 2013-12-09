Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra poses for a picture during an interview with foreign media at the Government House in Bangkok December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

BANGKOK Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said on Monday she would dissolve parliament and hold an election "as soon as possible" following a wave of anti-government protests in Bangkok.

"At this stage, when there are many people opposed to the government from many groups, the best way is to give back the power to the Thai people and hold an election. So the Thai people will decide," Yingluck said in a televised address as thousands of protesters resumed demonstrations across Bangkok.

