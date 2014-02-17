Farmers hold a defaced poster of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra as they protest outside her temporary office in Bangkok February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Soldiers hold their shields as they guard the temporary office of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra during a protest in Bangkok February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Farmers push against the shields of soldiers guarding the temporary office of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra during a protest in Bangkok February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Soldiers hold their shields as they guard the temporary office of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra during a protest in Bangkok February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Farmers protest outside the temporary office of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in Bangkok February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK Hundreds of protesting rice farmers climbed over barbed wire fences and barricades outside the temporary offices of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Monday and threatened to storm the building if she did not come out to speak to them.

Bluesky TV also showed farmers holding signs that read "Prime Minister Yingluck has neglected rice farmers".

A state rice subsidy scheme that helped sweep Yingluck to power in 2011 has run into funding trouble and thousands of farmers are protesting in Bangkok, demanding to be paid.

They have mostly kept apart from anti-government protesters who surrounded her headquarters in a separate area on Monday as part of their campaign to topple her.

