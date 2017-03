Thai riot police smile as they are cheered by anti-government protesters after demonstrations are called off outside Government House in Bangkok December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A Thai flag is reflected in an anti-government protester's sunglasses as he celebrates after demonstrations are called off outside Government House in Bangkok December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A Thai riot police officer smiles as he is cheered by anti-government protesters after demonstrations are called off outside Government House in Bangkok December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

BANGKOK The Thai government said on Tuesday it had ordered police confronting anti-government protesters in the capital, Bangkok, to stand down to avoid violence.

"The protesters said they want to seize government buildings, but the government doesn't want to see any fighting or confrontation so we've ordered the police to back off," government spokesman Teerat Ratanasevi told reporters.

"We want to avoid violence and confrontation."

(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Editing by Robert Birsel)