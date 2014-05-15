BANGKOK Protesters seeking to oust Thailand's government broke into the grounds of air force premises where Prime Minister Niwatthamrong Boonsongphaisan was meeting the Election Commission on Thursday, forcing him to flee, a Reuters witness said.

Hundreds of protesters streamed through a side entrance of the compound, forcing the premier and other ministers to leave.

"The meeting is over, the prime minister is leaving. We cannot continue today," said commission member Somchai Srisutthiyakorn.

Protesters disrupted a Feb. 2 election, which was later nullified by a court. They say they will not accept a new general election until political reforms are in place.

(Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould)