BANGKOK Thailand's army chief, General Prayuth Chan-ocha, will meet leaders of rival political groups and parties, Election Commission members and senators on Wednesday to discuss a way out of the country's political crisis, an army spokesman said.

"General Prayuth has called a meeting at the Army Club with all sides to talk about ways out of the country's crisis," deputy army spokesman Winthai Suvaree told Reuters.

He will hold a discussion with them all in one meeting starting at 1:30 p.m. (0630 GMT).

It comes a day after the army imposed martial law across the country after months of political turmoil.

(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould and Alex Richardson)