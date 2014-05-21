BANGKOK A crisis meeting between leaders of rival Thai political groups aimed at resolving long-running conflict ended inconclusively on Wednesday and the army has called for another meeting on Thursday, a participant said.

"The army chief asked us to go back home and think about the things we discussed in order to find a solution for the country," Puchong Nutrawong, secretary-general of the Election Commission, told Reuters, adding that the group would meet again at 2:00 p.m (08:00 a.m. BST) on Thursday.

The meeting came a day after army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha declared martial law to try to resolve a decade-long crisis that has raised fears of civil war.

