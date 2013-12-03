BANGKOK Thai police said on Tuesday they would not stand in the way of protesters battling to seize the city police headquarters, a focal point of demonstrations aiming to topple the government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

"Today, we won't use teargas, no confrontation, we will let them in if they want," the chief of Bangkok's metropolitan police, Kamronvit Thoopkrachang, told Reuters.

A Reuters witness said police were clearing barbed-wire barricades from outside the headquarters.

(Reporting by Kochakorn Boonlai; Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Alan Raybould)