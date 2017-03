BANGKOK Thailand's army is to send troops and vehicles to escort protesters away from rally sites, a senior army official told Reuters shortly after the military staged a coup on Thursday.

"We will send troops and vehicles to help protesters leave all rally sites," General Teerachai Nakwanit, First Regional Army Commander, told Reuters.

Protesters from pro and anti-government groups have been rallying at sites in and around Bangkok as part a protracted political crisis.

