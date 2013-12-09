Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban rides on the back of a motorcycle among anti-government protesters during a rally in Bangkok December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

BANGKOK The leader of the protest movement that has been battling to oust Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said he would not end his demonstrations despite her dissolving of parliament on Monday and a promise of an early general election.

"Today we will continue our march to Government House. We have not yet reached our goal. The dissolving of parliament is not our aim," Suthep Thaugsuban told Reuters.

He has repeatedly said he did not want a new election but wanted a vaguely defined, unelected "people's council" to run the country.

(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Jason Szep)