Thai policemen hold red roses given by anti-government protesters after some of the Thai police personnel changed shift at the Government House in Bangkok January 27, 2014. Protesters seeking to overthrow Thailand's government will not negotiate over freeing up access to ministries and state agencies that they have blockaded, protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban said on Monday. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

An anti-government protester gives red roses to a Thai policeman after some of the Thai police personnel changed shift at the Government House in Bangkok January 27, 2014. Protesters seeking to overthrow Thailand's government will not negotiate over freeing up access to ministries and state agencies that they have blockaded, protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban said on Monday. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban sings on stage with his supporters during a rally in central Bangkok January 26, 2014. A Thai anti-government protest leader was shot and killed in Bangkok on Sunday when violence erupted as demonstrators blocked early voting in many areas of the capital ahead of a disputed election next week. REUTERS/Nir Elias

BANGKOK Protesters seeking to overthrow Thailand's government will not negotiate over freeing up access to ministries and state agencies that they have blockaded, protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban said on Monday.

The protesters have blockaded seven big intersections in the capital, Bangkok, and forced many ministries and other bodies such as the central bank to close their doors, with staff working from home or back-up facilities. The government asked them on Monday to discuss ways to free up access.

"Groups in each protest area will not negotiate with government officials to return the various premises ... So don't bother contacting us," Suthep said in a televised statement.

(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Robert Birsel)