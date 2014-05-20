BANGKOK, The leader of protesters who have been trying to oust Thailand's government for six months said they would continue their fight despite the imposition of martial law on Tuesday and the army chief's call for talks between rival groups.

"Martial law does not affect our civil uprising ... We still retain our right to demonstrate against this tyrannical government," Suthep Thaugsuban said in a speech to supporters.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the army declared martial law, but said it was not a coup and that the government remained in office. The army chief later said martial law would remain in place until peace and order had been restored.

