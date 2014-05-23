EU's Tusk says 'no deal scenario' on Brexit would mostly hurt Britain
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said Britain would mostly hurt itself if it left the European Union without an agreement.
BANGKOK Thailand's military government has banned 155 people including politicians and activists from leaving the country after staging a coup following months of political turmoil, according to a statement read on television on Friday.
It said the decision was taken "in order to maintain peace and resolve the conflict".
After the coup, soldiers dispersed rival groups of protesters who had set up camp in and around the capital, Bangkok.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould and Richard Pullin)
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk said Britain would mostly hurt itself if it left the European Union without an agreement.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump paid $38 million (31 million pounds) in taxes on more than $150 million in income in 2005, the White House said on Tuesday, responding to an MSNBC report that the network had obtained two pages of the returns.
ANKARA Dutch investment in Turkey is not at risk from the recent diplomatic row between the two countries, as Ankara's ire is focussed on the Dutch government, not its people or businesses, Turkey's minister for EU Affairs told Reuters.