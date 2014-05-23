BANGKOK Thailand's military government has banned 155 people including politicians and activists from leaving the country after staging a coup following months of political turmoil, according to a statement read on television on Friday.

It said the decision was taken "in order to maintain peace and resolve the conflict".

After the coup, soldiers dispersed rival groups of protesters who had set up camp in and around the capital, Bangkok.

